Received much more from this country than I've given: Pranab Mukherjee on Bharat Ratna

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee is one of the three people conferred with the Bharat Ratna by the current serving President, Ram Nath Kovind. Speaking on his conferment, the former President said, "I would like to express my deep gratitude to the people of this country. I always said, and I repeat, that in my public life I've received much more from the people and from this country than I've given to it." Former President Dr Pranab Mukherjee: But at the same time, with all humility, I accept this honour. I have conveyed my appreciation by talking to the President of the Republic. Mukherjee served as the country's President from 2012 to 2017. Late social activist Nanaji Deshmukh and late music maestro Bhupen Hazarika are the other two dignitaries to have received this highest civilian honour in India.