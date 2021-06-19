Received call, no formal invitation yet, says PDP chief over PM's all-party meeting with J-K leaders

Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir (File Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir [India], June 19 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday informed that she has received a call about the all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week. However, she said she has not a formal invitation yet.

"Yes, I have received a call but not a formal invitation yet. I am holding a PAC meeting tomorrow to discuss the same, and take a decision on whether to participate or not in the meeting," she said.

However, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief GA Mir said that he has not not received any information regarding the all-party meet with PM Modi.

"We have not received any information regarding the all-party meet with PM. If we get an invitation for the round table meeting, we will convey it to the national leadership. There will be a consultation and we will attend the meet," he said.

Mir also said that the party appreciates the Centre's gesture of dialogue, be it with any group of leaders, to promote employment, peace, and harmony in the UT

General Secretary of J&K's Apni Party, Rafi Ahmad Mir also said that the party did not receive an invitation for the meeting.

"We have not received any formal invitation yet. We are waiting for the invitation. In case we receive it, I think it is a good opportunity for the people and political parties to raise the issues we are facing," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair an all-party meet with leaders of Jammu and Kashmir next week, sources said on Saturday.

This comes after Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the national capital.

In August 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 was notified by the government on August 9, 2019, paved the way for the creation of two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature and Ladakh, without it.

The Act provides that the number of seats in the legislative assembly of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall be increased from 107 to 114, and delimitation of the constituencies will be determined by the Election Commission. (ANI)