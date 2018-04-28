Receding water level in Ganga alarms locals

The receding water level of Ganga has worried officials as well as locals, including boatmen and other businessmen in Varanasi as it also took a toll on the tourist flow. The diminishing water level, with the onset of summer season in the subcontinent, has left the river bed dry and hence made it inconvenient for thousands of devotees and foreign tourists, who come to take a holy dip in the Ganges and go for boat rides and other recreational activities in the temple town."It has been requested for sufficient water to be released from Kanpur dam or Narmada dam, so that the devotees and the tourists who come from all across India and foreign countries do not face inconvenience. It has been taken into cognizance very seriously, and I believe that some extra water will be released here,"said the District Magistrate.