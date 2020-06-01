Reboot 2020 in Sydney and New South Wales, One Adventure at a Time

SYDNEY, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination NSW today releases its list of top NSW travel experiences, 213 Ways to Reboot 2020 in NSW, so travellers can make the most of the 213 days that remain in the year and start planning their ultimate trip to Sydney and New South Wales.

Supporting the latest phase of the NSW Government's tourism recovery campaign, Now's The Time to Love NSW, the list of 213 NSW travel adventures depicts an array of diverse and unique experiences across the state, curated by the travel interest areas that have made NSW the number one Australian state for holidaymakers.

As part of this latest phase, Destination NSW will also be executing a social media campaign targeted to the international markets of the USA, UK, New Zealand and India, which will showcase inspirational destinations from around Sydney and NSW, to help consumers with their future dreaming and planning.

'We hope that this list of NSW travel experiences encourages global visitors to love NSW once again, and start planning to visit as many of the incredible towns, sights and experiences that the state offers,' said Steve Cox, Chief Executive Officer, Destination NSW.

Launching on VisitNSW.com, 213 Ways to Reboot NSW in 2020, is the ultimate source of information and inspiration for anyone planning to travel within or to NSW, showcasing travel experiences which are continually ranked highly by global travel guides and travellers.

'Whether it is sailing on Sydney Harbour, hiking through the Blue Mountains, surfing in Byron Bay, diving with marine life on the South Coast, or drinking an award-winning drop from one of our 14 wine regions, people come to NSW from all over the world in search of the awe-inspiring adventures that are available to us right now in NSW.

'Now's the time to start dreaming and planning to make up for lost time once you are able to visit Sydney and NSW again,' Mr Cox said.

More than 102 NSW destinations, 131 operators, 37 hotels and other accommodations, 28 national parks, 19 animal encounters and more, feature as part of the stellar line-up. Highlights of the list include: Only in NSW • Hire a yacht and sail on spectacular Sydney Harbour, stopping in at some of the harbour's most beautiful beaches, accessible only by boat.

• Head to Bondi, Australia's most famous beach, for a surf lesson with Let's Go Surfing and lunch at Icebergs Dining Room & Bar.

• Explore Lord Howe Island, home to the world's southernmost coral reef, and endangered and endemic bird life - the island is one of the most unspoilt and sustainable paradises on the planet.

Animal Encounters • Swim with whales with Dive Jervis Bay, from August to November as whales make their way along 'Humpback Highway'.

• Swim, snorkel and dive with seals in the crystal-clear waters of Montague Island, just off the coast of Narooma.

• Visit Australia's only Koala Hospital in Port Macquarie, on NSW's mid North Coast, which treats around 250 sick and injured koalas a year.

Outdoor Adventures • Make a splash in NSW's iconic ocean pools – there are 100 along the coast, including the Merewether Baths and Bogey Hole in Newcastle, Bermagui Blue Hole and Yamba Rock Pool.

• Go hiking in the Blue Mountains on one of the many trails and snap a selfie in front of the Three Sisters.

• Find out if you have what it takes to make it down Australia's longest ski run, Thredbo's Crackenback Supertrail.

Food & Wine • Dine under the sails of Sydney Opera House at Bennelong Restaurant and order chef Peter Gilmore's stunning dessert, inspired by the iconic building itself.

• Enjoy freshly shucked Sydney Rock oysters straight from the farm gate on the NSW South Coast.

• Sip Australia's most awarded semillon at Tyrrell's Winery in the Hunter Valley, Australia's oldest wine region.

Art & Culture • Watch the sunset at The Living Desert Sculptures in Broken Hill, an outdoor art collection of 12 sandstone sculptures created by artists from around the world.

• Explore the Art Gallery of New South Wales, one of the largest public galleries in Australia and home to 2,000+ Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artworks.

• Discover Murray Art Museum Albury (MAMA) on the banks of the mighty Murray River in Albury.

Aboriginal Experiences • Change your life on NSW's South Coast with an immersive cultural tour run by Ngaran Ngaran Cultural Awareness at Narooma – learn about the Yuin people and dreamtime stories of Mount Gulaga.

