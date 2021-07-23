Reasonably Good Amount Of Immunity In Population: AIIMS Director On ICMR's National Serosurvey

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep Guleria has said that the behaviour of SAR-CoV-2, the Covid-19 causing virus, cannot be predicted but the possibility of the virus mutating in a dramatic manner in the coming months is low and added that there was "reasonably good" amount of immunity in the population.

"We can't predict how the virus will behave but it seems that the virus will not mutate so dramatically in the coming months," Dr Guleria was quoted by ANI as saying.

Dr Guleria also referred to the fourth round of national serosurvey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in which it was found that about 67.6 per cent of Indians have Covid antibodies.

"As per the serosurvey, there is reasonably good amount of immunity in the population," he said.

Dr Guleria further said that until a larger part of India's population is vaccinated, the citizens should avoid crowd, non-essential travel and maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour for the next few months.

"With this, I think we can delay and also flatten the third wave," he added.