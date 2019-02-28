'Reasonably attractive' news coming from India, Pakistan: Trump
US President Donald Trump on Thursday said there was "reasonably attractive" news from India and Pakistan and hoped that it's "going to come to an end". "I think reasonably attractive news from Pakistan and India, they've been going at it and we have been involved and have them stop, we have some reasonably decent news, hopefully it's going to be coming to an end, going on for a long time, decades and decades," Trump said in Hanoi, Vietnam.