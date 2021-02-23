Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti takes charge of Eastern Naval Command

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti Tuesday took over the command of the Eastern Fleet, the Sword Arm of the Eastern Naval Command, succeeding Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, the Navy said.

Sobti was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1988 and is a specialist in navigation and direction.

The Flag Officer is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla; Collège Interarmées de Défense, Paris, France and the College of Naval Warfare, Mumbai.

During his career spanning 32 years, he served as the Navigating Officer of INS Kirpan, commissioning Navigating Officer of INS Mysore, Direction Officer on INS Viraat and the Executive Officer of missile destroyer INS Delhi.

His sea commands include those of missile vessel INS Nishank, missile corvette INS Kora and missile destroyer INS Kolkata of which he was the commissioning Commanding Officer, the Navy added.

His staff and operational appointments include those as the Joint Director of Staff Requirements and Joint Director of Personnel at Naval Headquarters and Captain Work-Up at Local Work-Up Team (East).

He also served as the Naval Attaché at Embassy of India, Moscow.

Prior to assuming the command of the Eastern Fleet, the Flag Officer was Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor of Indian Navy's premier officer training establishment Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala. PTI PR TIR TIR