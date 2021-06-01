Realty Bodies Appreciate Ashwinder R. Singh's Book, Term it a 'Mentor in Print'

Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Recently released first-of-its-kind comprehensive book on real estate ‘The A to Z of Residential Real Estate’ by Ashwinder R. Singh, one of the acclaimed leaders in the Indian housing sector, is creating waves in the real estate fraternity. Real estate Industry bodies are hailing the book as a powerful tool that will enhance the understanding of real estate among all stakeholders and dispel misconceived notions attached to the sector.

Praising the efforts, Harshvardhan Patodia, National CREDAI President, said, “It is a must-read for buyers, investors and top leaders of the industry. Every word exudes experience that adds up to the comprehensive character of the book. In a scenario when the market is full of options, it becomes important to take calculated and informed steps; this book will help the readers in becoming experts and gain maximum from the real estate assets.” Edited by senior real estate journalist Vinod Behl, the book will help buyers make informed decisions by choosing the right location, product type, price, and home loan process. Talking specifically about the residential homebuyers, Rajan Bandelkar, VP-West, NAREDCO, “Though sector got streamlined after the implementation of RERA, homebuyers still have age-old preconceived notions; the book will help clear the air about hearsay theories that tend to affect the buying decision of the homebuyers. I would like to congratulate the author on coming out with such a masterpiece. In fact, this book is like having a mentor in print form.” The real estate industry bodies believe that the book will aid residential real estate developers by providing thorough insights on market trends, compliance, project costs, construction finance, timelines, and path to business expansion. Bhushan Nemlekar, Finance Committee Head, Brihanmumbai Developer Association, said, “Real estate investment has always attracted a large number of people, but few are familiar with the intricacies of the sector. People put their money into assumptions. This is a one-of-a-kind book written by someone who has worked in all elements of real estate, including financing, commercial, retail, and housing. This is a must-have book for everyone interested in real estate investing.” Besides homebuyers and developers, the book will find a dedicated audience in Channel partners as it highlights the parameters that have been defining their success. Real estate management students and professors will find captivating topics related to real estate’s history, regulations, technology, change in scale of operations, the evolution of housing types and forms, etc.

Story continues

Singh has 360-degree experience in the real estate sector, serving senior leadership positions in CitiBank and Bajaj Finance. He’s been an ex-CEO of JLL Residential and ANAROCK in India and currently provides his expert services at Bhartiya Urban Private Limited as CEO - Residential. After extensive research for five years, the book has been published and is more like a story-read with high impact handpicked facts and figures stitched in to give an unbiased perspective.

The book is available on Amazon on both paper back and Kindle format.

To grab your copy clink on this link www.amazon.in/dp/9390488281.

Image: The A to Z of Residential Real Estate PWR PWR