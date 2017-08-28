Really upsetting to lose World C'ship final: PV Sindhu

Glasgow [Scotland], August 28 (ANI): Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu has expressed her disappointment after she had to settle with a silver medal here at the World Badminton Championships, saying that she has no words to describe her defeat in the finals and that it was really upsetting.

The Rio Olympic silver-medallist gave it her all to become the first Indian woman to clinch the gold medal at the World Championship, but she had to eventually settle for the silver after a breathtaking final of the women's singles event.

In a close summit showdown that lasted for one hour and 50 minute, the longest match of the tournament so far, Sindhu lost the title 19-21, 22-20, 20-22 to Nozomi Okuhara of Japan on Sunday.

"It was anybody's game. Of course it's upsetting to lose. From the first game, each point was very important for both of us and even when I was leading or she was leading, it was never over from both sides. There were long rallies and she wasn't leaving any shuttle, so each point was very tough. In the third game, it was 20-20 and it was anyone's game I feel," Sindhu said of the match.

The Hyderabadi shuttler said that although she was happy with the silver, she too had aimed for the gold like everyone else.

"I have no words and it is really upsetting because anybody would aim for the gold and the last moment changed everything. Happy with silver, but that feeling is there," Sindhu said.

Sindhu, however, lauded her opponent's fighting spirit and insisted that it would only make her a better player.

The 22-year-old admitted that it has always been difficult to play against Okuhara as there have always been long and tough rallies when they face each other.

"She was never easy and each time we play against each other, there are tough and long rallies. I didn't take her to be easy and I was prepared that the match would be long but unfortunately, I lost. It was not my day. Both of us were going for each point and we were both tired after such long rallies. Overall it was a good match, that's all I can say but it just wasn't my day," Sindhu said, while elaborating on the clash.

When quizzed about how she feels to see two Indian women finishing on the podium, Sindhu said, "We as Indians are really proud, because we've brought two medals for the country in the women's singles. Of course, Saina did really well too. I settled for silver, am really proud."

Though Sindhu had defeated the Japanese in 2016 Rio Olympics, the latter equaled the score this time.

Taking full advantage of her height and jump smashes, the fourth-seeded dominated the first game and maintained the lead till first 14 points.

Overpowering the long rallies, the Japanese levelled the lead soon with her strong stamina and won the first game 21-19.

The Indian shuttler started the second game also on a positive note and took the score to 11-8 till the break. But she trailed in the other half and Okuhara soon brought down the lead and caught Sindhu on 12.

Catching up in the game, Sindhu managed three game point opportunities, but failed to convert all. In a hard fought rally, she finally succeeded in turning the second game in her favour 22-20.

Struggling physically in the last game, Sindhu started to lose, giving the lead to the Japanese. Taking hold of the game again, the Indian player ended the first half 11-9.

Showing some best badminton, the players took the last game to 20-20. But Sindhu went down in the decider 22-20.

It was the third medal for Sindhu in the World Championships. She had won bronze twice in the 2013 and 2014 editions.

Sindhu also became the only second Indian to reach the finals of World Championship after Saina Nehwal achieved that feat in the last edition of the tournament at Jakarta.

She had assured India of a silver medal with a straight games win over Chen Yufei of China in the semi-final clash.

Sindhu, who has been in a rampaging form ever since her Rio Olympics final defeat to Spain's Carolina Marin, had earlier clinched her maiden

Super Series Premier title at China Open last year before winning the India Super Series in April. She also won the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold January.

Nehwal, on the other hand, had to settle with the Bronze in Glasgow after going down 21-12, 17-21, 10-21 to Okuhara in the semi-final match of the tournament. (ANI)