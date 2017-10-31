Really happy with the way I played in last couple of days: Srikanth

Hyderabad [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Badminton star Kidambi Srikanth, who became the first Indian to lift four Super Series title when he won his maiden French Open title, on Tuesday expressed his delight over the way he performed in last couple of days.

On Sunday, Srikanth continued his rich vein of form as he defeated Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 21-14, 21-13 in the finals of the French Open to become the first Indian and only fourth male shuttler in history to lift four Super Series titles in a calendar year.

When quizzed about his performance, the 23-year-old said that he just gave his 100 percent and did not think about winning or breaking any records.

"I am very happy with the way it (French Open Super Series) has been for me. I wasn't really thinking of winning. When I went there, I was just thinking to play well and give my best. I was not really thinking about the records," Srikanth told ANI.

The ace Indian shuttler further insisted that he was really happy with his recent performances and is now looking forward to take up the momentum in the upcoming tournaments.

"My aim was to play well and do the best, play my 100 percent. I am really happy with the way I played in last couple of days. There were good tournaments for me and there were quite a few tough matches and I am really happy with the way I played and pulled those matches. In future, I have three more tournaments and I am planning to do well there too," he said.

Srikanth has been at his menacing form from past few months, having already clinched the Denmark Open Super Series Premier, the Indonesia Open Super Series Premier and Australian Open Super Series earlier this year.

Now, he has overall six Super Series titles to his name, including China Open 2014 and India Open 2015.

Earlier, the Badminton Association of India had also announced a cash reward of Rs 5 Lakh for Srikanth for his French Open Super Series win. (ANI)