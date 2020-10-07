Reality Check: How Coronavirus Has Hit India's Urban Poor the Hardest

While Indian cities have been at the receiving end of the Covid-19 pandemic in terms of infection loads (10 cities accounting for half of Covid-19 cases), these engines of economic growth are also worst impacted due to pandemic-induced disruptions. City dwellers particularly the poor informal sector workers have taken the maximum brunt of the pandemic. Lockdowns, social distancing norms, shutting down of markets, factories and allied activities have paralyzed the work opportunities for these sections of urban populations. Urban unemployment which was in stress sharpened further during the initial weeks of pandemic. Prolonged lockdowns and associated restrictions tripled urban unemployment in March and April. It needs to be mentioned that a vast majority of urban population work in unorganized (informal) sector of the economy with irregular salaries, no written job contracts, often get their jobs through job contractors and subcontractors with no social protection. Of the estimated 80 million urban poor, nearly 80 per cent work in firms that often lack social security programs like Employees’ Provident Fund and State insurance funds, which are being channeled to extend relief to these population during the lockdown. At least in rural areas, people have some assets like land and livestock to fall back during a crisis situation like the Covid-19, but urban informal workers have nothing of that kind. Thus, in a sense urban poor are nowhere people when work and economy are literally shut.

State response to Urban Poor

As the pandemic began spreading its tentacles first in major cities and towns, both Centre and States were quick to announce a number of initiatives in the forms of cash transfers, food ration, temporary shelters apart from enlarging the existing flagship programs to lessen the hardship. The Union government announced an immediate 1.7 lakh crore economic package (for both rural and urban populations) under the existing Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) to ensure free food (through Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana or PMGKAY) and a limited cash transfer support were extended to the most vulnerable citizens many of them residing in urban areas. For instance, cash transfers included Rs.1000 to be provided to nearly 30 million poor pensioners, widows and disabled and a Rs.500 monthly deposit to be made to 200 million women holding Jan Dhan accounts (both components for a period of 3 months). Beyond cash, the government extended food rations to 800 million beneficiaries registered under the National Food Security Act. Further, to reach out the urban poor, the government extended a free grain entitlement of 5kg rice/wheat per person and 1kg chickpeas per household to an estimated 80 million migrants (who are not covered under National Food Security Act or State Public Distribution System).

In the second tranche of economic relief package announced in June, the Union government launched a number of tailor-made schemes to address the woes of urban poor. Among these was the easy access to credit provision for street vendors who were to be provided with an initial working capital of up to Rs 10,000 to restart businesses that took the brunt of the lockdown. The intervention aimed at supporting 50 lakh such vendors and providing liquidity up to Rs 5000 crores.

Given access to housing remains a major concern for urban poor especially the migrant workers, affordable rental housing scheme was curated under the existing flagship program the Prime Minister Awas Yojana. The idea was to convert government-funded housing in cities to rental complexes through public-private partnerships. Additionally, efforts were made to generate employment opportunities for the urban poor during the pandemic through Self Help Groups (SHGs) that can produce face masks and hand sanitizer. Beyond the Centre, most state governments have launched their programs and initiatives to lessen the hardships of urban poor and migrant workers. In fact, states like Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana were far more proactive than the Centre on this. For instance, Odisha announced the Urban Wage Employment Initiative for urban informal labour to carry out works identified by the Urban Local Bodies.

A reality check

