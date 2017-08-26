Real Sociedad thump Villarreal 3-0; Betis edge Celta 2-1

San Sebastian (Spain), Aug 26 (IANS) Spanish football club Real Sociedad dominated visiting Villarreal 3-0 here in a duel of Europa League competitors.

While Sociedad can take encouragement from their second victory in two outings on Friday, winless Villarreal remain in the La Liga cellar, reports Efe.

The hosts seized the initiative at the opening whistle and kept it until the half-time break against a Villarreal squad whose newest star signing, Carlos Bacca, was never a factor.

Willian Jose started the scoring for Sociedad in the 24th minute, converting a Mikel Oyarzabal corner. The home side went up 2-0 nine minutes later on a goal by Xabi Prieto, playing his 500th match for the club.

The third goal came in the final minute of first-half regulation, as Villarreal were caught napping by Aritz with a quick free kick from his own half that released Juanmi Jimenez to chip the ball over keeper Andres Fernandez, who was injured on the play.

Villarreal showed more ambition in the second half, but their execution remained poor and Sociedad's lead was never really in danger.

In Sevilla, Celta took a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute on a strike by summer acquisition Maxi Gomez.

Sergio Leon equalized for Betis in the 31st minute and Zouhair Feddal delivered the winning goal for the hosts with 13 minutes left in regulation.

