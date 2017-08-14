Real secure easy win over Barca in Spanish Super Cup first leg

Barcelona [Spain], August 14 (ANI): Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brilliant goal before being sent off for a dive in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Barcelona in Supercopa de Espana first-leg match at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Ronaldo, who came off the bench, scored the third goal of the visitors but earned a second yellow card for going to ground in the penalty area two minutes later, having earlier been booked for taking his shirt off in celebration, reports goal.com.

Real took the lead in the second half of the game through an own goal from Gerard Pique before Lionel Messi scored the equaliser for Barca.

However, the Portugal put his side ahead with a spectacular strike but was dismissed within two minutes of that goal.

In the last 10 minutes of the game, the hosts had to find another equaliser, but instead it was the Zinadine Zidane's side which struck again as Asensio scored with a superb strike into the top corner from 25 yards.

Real will now host Barca in second leg on Wednesday. (ANI)