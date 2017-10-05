Is Real Santa Claus Dead? Archaeologists in Turkey Allegedly Discover Saint Nicholas’ Tomb

Santa Claus or Saint Nicholas has been a trivial part of Christmas celebrations all over the world, however, according to archaeologists in turkey the real Santa Claus is dead! Turkish archaeologists have unearthed a tomb that was hidden beneath an ancient church in Demre, southern Turkey. This area was believed to be the birthplace of Saint Nicholas and this is a strong reason behind their belief that it is the real Santa Claus’ tomb. This shocking discovery is bound to break the hearts of millions of children all over the world who wait for Santa in Christmas season. Egyptian archaeologists Discover 3,500-Year-Old Tomb in Luxor With Mummies



The legendary figure of Santa Claus and his legend has been one of the most fun and exciting part of Christmas for children. Depicted as a portly, joyous, white-bearded man—sometimes with spectacles—wearing a red coat with white fur collar and cuffs, white-fur-cuffed red trousers, and black leather belt and boots, Santa Claus is said to bring gifts for the kids who have been well-behaved and disciplined throughout the year. However, according to this legend, Santa is believed to be alive and living in the North Pole.

The discovery of ‘Real Santa’s tomb’ is bound to come as a shocker for many kids who innocently believe that the real Santa Claus watches over them. Cemil Karabayram, the head of Antalya’s Monument Authority revealed that they had discovered the tomb during an electric survey and are optimistic about finding the Saint Nicholas’ remains. Mr Karabayram was quoted saying, “We believe this shrine has not been damaged at all, but it is quite difficult to get to it as there are mosaics on the floor.”

The scientists believe that they may find the untouched body of Saint Nicholas once the body is uncovered. While the process will take some time, the discovery is already turning heads in the area. While the current grave of Saint Nicholas was believed to be in Bari’s Basilica di San Nicola, the Turkish archaeologists claimed that the tomb that has been visited by many actually belonged to a local priest.