Real Madrid's Theo suffers shoulder dislocation

Madrid, Sep 19 (IANS) Real Madrid's left-back Theo Hernandez will miss Wednesday's La Liga football match against Real Betis due to a partial dislocation of his right shoulder, the Spanish club announced Tuesday.

The 19-year-old defender sustained the injury during his side's 3-1 victory over Real Sociedad on Sunday, reports Efe news agency.

"Following tests carried out on Theo Hernández at the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, he has been diagnosed with a partial dislocation of the right shoulder," Real Madrid said in a statement.

Theo's absence will depend on the assessment of his recovery, according to the medical report released by La Liga defending champions.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane will likely face no squad problems due to Theo's absence, as Brazil defender Marcelo will be returning against Real Betis after fulfilling a one-match suspension sanction.

