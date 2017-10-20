Real Madrid's Navas suffers abductor muscle injury

Madrid, Oct 20 (IANS) Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has suffered a muscle injury in the right hip's abductor, the Spanish football club announced on Friday.

The La Liga defending champions confirmed the 30-year-old Costa Rica goalkeeper's injury in a statement posted on Real Madrid's official website, reports Efe.

"Following tests carried out on Keylor Navas, he has been diagnosed with an injury to his right abductor muscle," Real Madrid said.

The Spanish club added that the recovery of the goalkeeper will "be monitored."

Navas previously suffered the same injury and was sidelined in Real Madrid's 2-1 La Liga win over Getafe on October 14, but he reappeared in the UEFA Champions League 1-1 draw against Tottenham on October 17 after performing two training sessions.

Although Navas played one of his best matches of the season against Tottenham, it seems his reappearance led to his injury resurfacing again, which could force the goalkeeper to be out for two weeks.

--IANS

sam/bg