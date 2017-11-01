Real Madrid's Luca Zidane undergoes shoulder surgery

Madrid, Nov 1 (IANS) Real Madrid goalkeeper Luca Zidane has undergone surgery on his right shoulder, according to a club's statement released on Wednesday.

The statement did not give further details on when Real coach Zinedine Zidane's son would be fit to play again, reports Efe.

"Luca Zidane has been operated on a Hill-Sachs fracture on his right shoulder," the club's statement said.

"The operation was performed at the Jean Marmoz Hospital in Lyon by Dr. Gilles Walch, under the supervision of the Real Madrid Sanitas Medical Services. Pending evolution," the release added.

The right shoulder injury of the 19-year-old, who was replaced by Mohamed Airam Ramos in the training sessions, kept him out of action this season from October 14 to 24.

