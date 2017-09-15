Real Madrid's Isco says moving to Barçelona never crossed his mind

Madrid, Sep 15 (IANS) Real Madrid's attacking midfielder Isco Alarcon on Friday said he never thought about moving to Catalan football giants FC Barcelona.

The Spain midfielder signed a contract extension with La Liga side for four more years until 2022, after media reported that rivals Barcelona -- among other big European teams -- was interesting in him, reports Efe.

"I never thought about the possibility of being signed by Barcelona, because my idea was to triumph in Real Madrid," Alarcon said at press conference after signing the new contract.

"I got through hard times, but that makes me relish the good times," Alarcon added.

He said that "maybe" Barcelona had tried to contact him, but he ignored it as his intention was to stay at Real Madrid and keep improving.

The 25-year-old revealed that he could "have renewed the contract last year, but I wanted to focus" on the competition.

"I was determined to sign it at the beginning of the season. I am very happy and very proud to present the best team in the world. I have 11 titles in three years, which is amazing, but we must be ambitious and the team always wants to win more," he added.

