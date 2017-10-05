Real Madrid's Bale suffers swelling but no tear in left leg

Madrid, Oct 5 (IANS) Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is suffering from swelling but has no tear in his left leg, the football giant said.

"Following tests carried out on Gareth Bale, he has been diagnosed with swelling but no tear in the soleus muscle of his left leg," the La Liga defending champions said on Wednesday.

The Spanish club added that Bale's recovery would be monitored, although he could be absent for some 15 days, reports Efe.

Bale suffered discomfort in his thigh during the Champions League tie between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund on September 26.

Although coach Zinedine Zidane allowed him to join the Welsh national team camp for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, the 28-year-old had to leave the camp after realising he could not take part.

Wales are set to face Georgia and Ireland on October 6 and 9 respectively in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

--IANS

pur/vm