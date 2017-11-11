Real Madrid's Bale to miss Atletico game with injury

Madrid, Nov 11 (IANS) Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale was diagnosed with a muscle strain in his left leg and will miss the November 18 match with Atletico Madrid, the La Liga side said.

The Welsh international resumed team workouts at the end of last week after recovering from an injury suffered during the Blancos' 3-1 Champions League away win over Borussia Dortmund on September 26, reports Efe.

The 28-year-old Bale was cautiously approaching his return to top form to be ready for the Madrid derby.

The injury disclosed Friday is Bale's 19th since joining Real Madrid four years ago from Tottenham Hotspur and he could be sidelined for anywhere from 10 to 30 days.

Bale stands to miss both the Atletico match and a Champions League game against APOEL.

--IANS

sam/vm