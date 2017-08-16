Real Madrid's appeal against Ronaldo's ban dismissed

Madrid, Aug 16 (IANS) The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Wednesday dismissed Real Madrid's appeal against the five-match ban imposed on their star forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was handed the ban after he pushed the referee following being sent off during the 1-3 win over Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup first leg on Sunday, reports Efe.

Ronaldo was "suspended for one game for double booking and his consequent sending off," the federation said in a statement, adding, "four games for breach of Article 96 of the federation's Disciplinary Code".

The Competition committee announced on its website that it had upheld its one match ban for the red card Ronaldo was shown, and the other sanction for four more matches for pushing the referee.

Ronaldo, who entered the field in the 58th minute to replace French striker Karim Benzema, was first booked for taking off his jersey as he was celebrating a spectacular goal in the 79th minute.

Three minutes later, he got his second yellow card after the referee decided that Ronaldo's vying for the ball with Barça defender Samuel Umtiti had breached the game's rules.

The federation's punishment means Ronaldo will not be able to take part in the second leg match later on at Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

