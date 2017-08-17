Real Madrid win Super Cup as Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez watch from stands

Georgina Rodriguez loves to see her boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo play football, and she has been quite regular when it comes to Real Madrid playing big matches. Though this time around, she had the company of the man himself in the stands as they watched Real beat Barcelona in the second leg to win the Spanish Super Cup.

Ronaldo did not feature in the match as he had received a red card in the first leg and has been handed a five-match ban for his push to the referee. However, that did not deter him from visiting the Bernabeu, where his team put up an incredible display.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez spent some lovely time together in the special box, where they were also accompanied by his friends, mother, and his son, Cristianho Jr.

They watched a brilliant Real team, which has always been dependent on Cristiano, play some high-quality football without their superstar. Real had their tails up even before the second leg as they had come into the tie with a 3-1 lead.

The pressure was on Barcelona players, especially Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, but neither of them was able to score in the second leg. Real scored two goals, one each from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema, while Barcelona seriously seems to be missing their forward Neymar, who has joined PSG for a world-record fee.

Cristiano, after his team won the title, walked towards the ground, congratulated his team mates and took some pictures with the trophy as well.

Though Real Madrid might have beaten Barcelona (Spanish Super Cup) and Manchester United (UEFA Super Cup), their target will be the domestic title and Champions League. It would not be wrong to say that they are one of the favourites for both the titles.

