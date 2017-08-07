Real Madrid vs Manchester United: Super Cup schedule, watch live, preview

The UEFA Super Cup is an annual competition played between the winners of the Champions League and Europa League. With Real Madrid and Manchester United winning the respective titles last season, a mouth-watering clash awaits football fans at Philip II Arena on Tuesday.

With Real Madrid and Manchester United being two of the most popular teams in world football, there is a huge sense of excitement among fans. The domestic competitions in England and Spain have not started yet, but a win here in this Super Cup will be an ideal way to get their tails up before the Premier League and La Liga gets underway in their respective countries.

It has been long since Manchester United appeared in a Super Cup. They finished runners-up in 2008 but lifted the title in 1991. Real Madrid, on the other hand, are the defending champions and have won the title thrice already. The Spanish giants will be eager for their fourth title.

Can they do it? Yes, Real have a huge chance of winning it, and it remains to be seen if Zinedine Zidane fields star man, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has only recently joined his team for training. He was given an extended break.

They always look a superior team with the Portugal international leading from the front. But, one will not be surprised to see him play against his former side. And even if he fails to start for Real, they have some solid players such as Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric to take over and deliver.

Manchester United will be aware of the strong squad, which Real possesses, but the Red Devils have also made some decent signings in the transfer window, making them a formidable unit. They have already signed players like Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Matic.

But, Real Madrid will pose as their biggest challenge. Manchester United will bank on their pre-season form, and look to see off Real Madrid in this massive Super Cup encounter. With a decent amount of matches in their bank already, they look a settled unit, capable of beating any team.

The match has all the ingredients of a classic Real-Manchester encounter, and one hopes that the match lives up to the expectations of football fans around the world.

Super Cup 2017 schedule

Date: August 8, Tuesday

Time: 8:45 pm local time, 12:15 IST, 7:45 pm BST, 2:45 pm ET

Venue: Philip II Arena

TV listings: Sony Ten 2/HD (India).UK: BT Sport 2. US: ESPN 3, Fox Sports 1. Spain, Australia, France: BeIN Sports.

