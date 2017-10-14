Real Madrid top Getafe with late goal in La Liga

Getafe (Spain), Oct 14 (IANS) Real Madrid notched a 2-1 away win over Getafe in Spanish football league action on Saturday to take over second place provisionally and move within four points of FC Barcelona.

French forward Karim Benzema opened the scoring for Real Madrid 39 minutes into the match, held at Coliseum Alfonso Perez. But Spanish forward Jorge Molina put a scare into the capital side by scoring the equaliser for Getafe 12 minutes into the second half, reports Efe.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, however, scored a late goal that allowed Zinedine Zidane's men to avoid a setback and come away with three points.

Real Madrid are provisionally in second place with 17 points and for the first time in several weeks is back in front of Sevilla, which lost 1-0 to Athletic Bilbao earlier Saturday.

Barcelona, who are set to be hosted by fourth-placed Atletico Madrid later on Saturday, lead the La Liga table with 21 points.

Both Atletico and Valencia, which takes on sixth-placed Real Betis on Sunday, can leapfrog Real Madrid with victories this weekend.

Getafe are now in 14th place with just eight points.

--IANS

pur/vd