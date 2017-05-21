Real Madrid set to sign contract with Brazilian wonder kid Vinicius Jr.: reports

Real Madrid reportedly invited Vinicius Jr. and his family to the Bernabeu to watch a match.

Spanish giants Real Madrid are set to strike a deal with Brazilian wonder kid Vinicius Jr., according to Spanish media. Vinicius currently plays for Flamengo.

The 16-year-old, who has already won hearts of Brazilian fans with his dribbling skills, will sign a 40 million euro deal with Real Madrid. However, he has to wait to fulfill all professional requirements as he is underage according to Spanish professional football law. Hence, he will arrive in Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in 2018 when he will be eligible for the professional contract.

According to Marca report, Vinicius is a tactical genius like Barcelona’s Brazilian forward Neymar Jr. So, Real Madrid wants to ensure that their rivals clubs don’t get their hands on him.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid reportedly invited the teenager and his family to the Bernabeu to watch a match as well as their training facilities.

Bayern Munich and Liverpool were also in the run for him.

According to Marca, Real’s rivals Barcelona ‘had made a big play on the striker’ – who posted a photo to Instagram of him alongside the current poster boy of Brazilian football, Neymar.

If he signs a deal, he would remain at Flamengo until the end of the 2017/2018 season, said Marca, but he would then go straight into Real Madrid’s first team training.

A striker, Vinicius – who was born in July 2000 – is described as being a technically minded player. He scored seven and assisted two for Brazil at the South American Under-17 Championship earlier this year, which they won.