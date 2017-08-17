Real Madrid roll over Barça to win Spanish Super Cup

Madrid, Aug 17 (IANS) Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-0 here in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup to claim the trophy 5-1 on aggregate.

The defending La Liga champs started Wednesday's contest at the Santiago Bernabeu with a 3-1 advantage after Sunday's first leg in Barcelona, reports Efe.

With superstar Cristiano Ronaldo serving a five-match ban and Gareth Bale on the bench, the Real Madrid attack was led by young Marco Asensio, who put the hosts up 1-0 in the 4th minute with a stunning strike from 30 yards out.

The Copa del Rey holders, still struggling to adjust to the departure of Neymar for Paris Saint-Germain, remained flat throughout the first half and Karim Benzema made it 2-0 for Real Madrid just before the break.

Barça looked somewhat better in the second half.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez each hit the crossbar as the visitors pressed hard for a goal to salve their pride, but the gap in quality between the two arch-rivals was just too big.

