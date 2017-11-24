Real Madrid players receive new Audis

Madrid, Nov 24 (IANS) Real Madrid players have received new cars from luxury automaker Audi.

Before picking up their new cars at the Spanish football club's sports city, the players on Thursday took part in a simulated Formula E race organised by Audi, one of Real Madrid's sponsors, reports Efe.

The top three places in the race went to Dani Carvajal, Marco Asensio and Sergio Ramos respectively.

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez presented a personalized team jersey to Volkswagen Spain President Francisco Perez Botello and another to his Audi Spain counterpart, Guillermo Fadda.

Audi is one of the Volkswagen Group's luxury brands.

