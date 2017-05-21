Real Madrid defeated Malaga 2-0 to secure their first LaLiga title since 2012 at La Rosaleda on Sunday evening, courtesy goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, thus making Barcelona's comeback victory against Eibar irrelevant.

View photos Real Madrid outclass Malaga to clinch La Liga title in 5 years More

Malaga [Spain], May 22 (ANI): Real Madrid defeated Malaga 2-0 to secure their first LaLiga title since 2012 at La Rosaleda on Sunday evening, courtesy goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, thus making Barcelona’s comeback victory against Eibar irrelevant.

Ronaldo, who struck twice as Real Madrid defeated Celta Vigo 4-1 last week, scored early on to settle the nerves in the second minute of the game to put his team into the lead.

He came into the game with a record of 11 goals in his last nine final matches of campaigns and it wasn’t long before he added to that record.

Benzema doubled Madrid’s lead with his 11th league goal of the season to make it 2-0 after 55 minutes and Zinedine Zidane’s side, who needed just a point to be crowned champions, had extra cause for celebration by becoming the first in the club’s history to score in every La Liga game of the season, reports goal.com

The Zinadine Zidane’s side now face Juventus in the Champions League final looking to complete a double.

If Real beat Juventus in Cardiff, they will become the first team to successfully defend the Champions League. (ANI)

This is published unedited from the ANI feed.