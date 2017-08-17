Real Madrid loses appeal against Ronaldo ban

Madrid, Aug 17 (IANS) Spain's football federation have dismissed Real Madrid's appeal against the five-match ban imposed on Portugese star forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was penalised for pushing the referee after he was sent off during the Blancos' 3-1 win over Barcelona in Sunday's first leg of the Spanish Super Cup, reports Efe.

The Portuguese international was "suspended for one game for double booking and his consequent sending off" and an additional four matches for breach of Article 96 of the Disciplinary Code, the federation said in a statement.

The Competition Committee on Wednesday announced on its website that it had upheld the entire suspension.

Ronaldo denounced the committee's ruling via Instagram.

"It is impossible to remain calm before this situation. Five matches! It seems to me excessive and ridiculous. This is called persecution. Thanks to my teammates and the fans for their support," he wrote.

Ronaldo, who entered the field in the 58th minute to replace French striker Karim Benzema, was first booked for taking off his jersey while celebrating a spectacular goal in the 79th minute.

Three minutes later, he got a second yellow card for simulation.

