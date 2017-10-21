Real Madrid looking to improve home record against Eibar

Madrid, Oct 21 (IANS) Real Madrid look to improve on their home form at the start of the La Liga football season when they entertain Eibar in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday night.

Tuesday's 1-1 draw in the Bernabeu at home against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League means that in their seven games in all competitions, Madrid have claimed three wins, three draws and a defeat, reports Xinhua.

While many sides would probably be content with that, it is actually Real Madrid's worst set of results in front of their fans at the start of a campaign since Gius Hiddink was in charge in the 1998-99 season.

Real head coach Zinedine Zidane has some injury problems with right-back Dani Carvajal still out with a chest problem, while forward Gareth Bale is recovering from what was supposedly a minor calf injury he suffered three-and-a-half weeks ago.

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas has suffered a relapse of the groin strain he suffered on international duty and will be replaced by Kiko Casilla, while Theo Hernandez could also return to the side at left back if Zidane opts to give Marcelo a rest.

Eibar claimed a 1-1 draw in the Bernabeu last season and a repeat of that would no doubt set the alarm bells ringing in the capital, but this season the Basque side, who last year were close to qualifying for Europe, are struggling for form.

Recent away games have seen them concede six goals to Barcelona and three in Villarreal, and while last Sunday's 0-0 draw at home against Deportivo la Coruna was enough to lift them out of the relegation zone, it highlighted the problems coach Jose Luis Mendilibar has had this season.

Defender Ivan Ramis is out until the end of the year with a knee injury, while key midfielder Pedro Leon has yet to play this season, robbing Eibar of their main playmaker, and Fran Rico could miss the entire season.

The good news for Eibar is that Takashi Inui returns in the Bernabeu game, but for a side with a limited budget, the absence of Leon, Rico and Ramis may be too much to overcome.

