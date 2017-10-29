Real Madrid legend Manuel Martinez dies

Madrid, Oct 29 (IANS) Former Real Madrid football star Manuel Sanchis Martinez, an unsurpassed defender who played with the club for seven years (1964 and 1971), has died.

Martinez passed away on Saturday in Madrid, the team announced. He was 79, reports Efe.

Born in the Valencian town of Alberique on March 26, 1938, Martinez played in 213 matches in his seven seasons with Real Madrid. He was also the father of another Madrid football legend, Manuel Sanchís Hontiyuelo.

Martinez was starting defender for Real Madrid when it won the sixth European Cup as well as four league titles and a Spanish Cup.

