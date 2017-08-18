Real Madrid keeper Yanez switches to Getafe

Madrid, Aug 18 (IANS) Real Madrid have announced that they have reached an agreement with fellow Spanish top-division football club Getafe for the sale of goalkeeper Rubén Yáñez.

"The club expresses its thanks for what has been an exemplary career throughout the seven seasons the player Rubén Yáñez has spent as part of Real Madrid, which has seen him come through the academy and break into the first-team squad," Real Madrid said on their website on Thursday.

Yáñez, 23, signed a four-year deal with Getafe CF before being immediately loaned to Cádiz CF for one season.

--IANS

