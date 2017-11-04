Real Madrid keeper Navas sidelined for Costa Rica friendlies

San Jose, Nov 4 (IANS) Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has been ruled out of Costa Rica's friendlies against Spain and Hungary because of a groin injury.

Real Betis forward Joel Campbell will also be absent as he recovers from an ankle sprain, the Costa Rican Football Federation said on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

As expected, coach Oscar Ramirez's squad includes Bologna centre-back Giancarlo Gonzalez, Espanol defender Oscar Duarte, Deportivo La Coruna midfielder Celso Borges and Sporting Lisbon playmaker Bryan Ruiz.

"Spain is one of the (World Cup) favourites," Ramirez told a news conference. "They have high quality players and a style that is difficult to counter. It will a good test for us."

Costa Rica will meet Spain in Malaga on November 11 before confronting Hungary in Budapest three days later.

Costa Rica squad:

Goalkeepers: Danny Carvajal (Albacete), Patrick Pemberton (Alajuelense), Leonel Moreira (Herediano).

Defenders: Cristian Gamboa (Celtic), Jose Salvatierra (Alajuelense), Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland), Kendall Waston (Vancouver Whitecaps), Francisco Calvo (Minesota United), Ronald Matarrita (New York City), Oscar Duarte (Espanyol), Giancarlo Gonzalez (Bologna), Kenner Gutierrez (Alajuelense).

Midfielders: Osvaldo Rodriguez (Santos), David Guzman (Portland Timbers), Yeltsin Tejeda (Lausana), Celso Borges (Deportivo La Coruna), Christian Bolanos (Vancouver Whitecaps) y Bryan Ruiz (Sporting).

Forwards: Daniel Colindres (Saprissa), Rodney Wallace (New York City) Johan Venegas (Minnesota United), Jose Ortiz (Herediano), Marco Urena (San Jose Earthquakes).

--IANS

tri/