Real Madrid confirm two-year contract extension for Varene

Madrid, Sep 28 (IANS) Real Madrid confirmed that 24-year-old French central defender Rafael Varene has extended his contract with the club by two years until the end of June 2022.

Varene becomes the latest in a long line of Madrid players Isco, Dani Carvajal, Marcelo, Karim Benzema and Marcos Llorente to tie their long term futures with the club. The news came on Wednesday, just three days after Llorente signed a new long-term contract, reports Xinhua news agency.

Varene was signed from French club Lens in the summer of 2011 and has made over 100 league appearances for Madrid. His new contract comes three years after he agreed to a six-year deal to keep him at the club until June 2020.

He made his full international debut in 2013 and is also a fixture in the French national side.

--IANS

gau/bg