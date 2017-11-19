Real Madrid confirm Ramos broken nose

Madrid, Nov 19 (IANS) Real Madrid confirmed on Sunday that central defender Sergio Ramos broke his nose during the Madrid derby away to local rivals Atletico Madrid.

The incident happened in the 36th minute of the game when the defender was accidentally kicked in the face as he stooped low for a header and Ramos was unable to continue in the second half on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The club carried out tests after the game and on Sunday confirmed in a communique on their website that "he has broken a bone in his nose" and that his state is "pending evolution."

The injury means Ramos will certainly miss Tuesday's trip to face APOEL Nikosia in the Champions League and next Saturday's league game at home to Malaga, although he could be sidelined for considerably longer and will certainly have to wear a protective mask when he returns to training.

--IANS

sam/bg