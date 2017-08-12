Real Madrid coach Zidane confirms new contract

Madrid, Aug 12 (IANS) Real Madrid chief coach Zinedine Zidane confirmed on Saturday that he has reached agreement with the record European football champions to extend his current contract for a further three years.

The Spanish sporting press published the story on Saturday morning and although the news has not been made official by Real Madrid, Zidane was asked about the deal in his lunchtime press conference ahead of Sunday's first leg of the Spanish Supercup away to FC Barcelona in the Camp Nou Stadium, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a season and a half in charge Zidane has led Real Madrid to the Champions League on two occasions, as well as last season's La Liga and this season's European Supercup after beating Manchester United 2-1 on Tuesday. But in his reply, he insisted the length of the deal was not as important as maintaining results.

"I am happy, but it doesn't mean anything. I could have signed for 10 or 20 years, but I know where I am. Here you live day by day and it could well be that I am not here in a year," said Zidane.

However, although he showed a refreshing display of the realism which has characterised his time as first team coach, Zidane said he was "happy for the confidence shown in me and for having worked well."

"Our objectives will be the same, we know what club this is and the great thing is that we enjoy this job. There will always be ups and downs, but we are in such a good moment that we are enjoying it a lot," he concluded.

