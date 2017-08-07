Real Madrid coach summons entire roster for UEFA Super Cup

Skopje (Macedonia), Aug 7 (IANS) Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane called up his entire roster, including Cristiano Ronaldo, on Monday for the upcoming final of the UEFA Super Cup against Manchester United.

Current Champions League and La Liga champion Real Madrid is set to face Manchester United on Tuesday at the Philip II Arena here, reports Efe.

On this occasion, the French coach decided to summon all players to compete against the UEFA Europa League champion. Last year, Zidane excluded starters from the previous edition of the UEFA Super Cup so they could rest from the preceding Euro 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldo was included in the list, although Zidane has yet to decide whether the Portuguese superstar will appear in the final. Although Cristiano took part in just two training sessions after a 37-day vacation, the Portuguese forward remained in good physical shape.

The 24-player list of Real Madrid included: Keylor Navas, Kiko Casilla, Luca Zidane, Dani Carvajal, Vallejo, Achraf, Sergio Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Theo Hernandez, Casemiro, Marcos Llorente, Kroos, Modric, Kovacic, Ceballos, Marco Asensio, Isco, Lucas Vazquez, Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema and Mayoral.

The Spanish side is set to hold the final training session later on Monday at the Philip II Arena stadium.

