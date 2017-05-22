Real Madrid clinch La Liga: A timeline of how Zinedine Zidane led his men to the Spanish title

A look at the games which played a pivotal role in Real Madrid ending their five-year wait to win La Liga title.

Real Madrid's five-year wait to win La Liga came to an end on Sunday as they edged out rivals Barcelona by beating Malaga 2-0.

Madrid pipped Barcelona at the top of the table by three points as the Catalans' come-from-behind 4-2 victory over Eibar in outgoing coach Luis Enrique's last home game in charge wasn't enough for a third straight title.

Thousands of Real Madrid fans, many decked in the famous white team jersey, converged in the centre of the Spanish capital to celebrate the club's 33rd league title after a 2-0 win over Malaga on Sunday.

Elated fans cheered and lit flares when the squad arrived on an open-top bus bearing the word 'Campeones' (champions) on the side at the club's traditional celebration spot, the Plaza de Cibeles, as confetti rained down.

(With inputs from AFP, Reuters) View More