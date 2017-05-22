Real Madrid claim their first La Liga title in five years, beat Malaga 2-0

Real Madrid finished the campaign with 93 points, three clear of last year's champions Barcelona.

Real Madrid clinched their first La Liga title in five-year on Sunday as their star forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema ensured that a 2-0 win at Malaga. This was Real Madrid’s 33rd La Liga title.

At the same time, Barcelona fought back from two goals down to beat Eibar 4-2 but the result couldn’t stop real from lifting the trophy.

Real finished their campaign with 93 points, three clear of last year’s champions Barca.

Zinedine Zidane’s men needed only a draw to win the La Liga in their final game of the season and raced into the lead when Ronaldo onto a through ball from Isco to round Carlos Kameni.

Malaga had nothing to concede but made sure that Real Madrid couldn’t score many goals. Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas made five fine saves to prevent former Barcelona player Sandro Ramirez leveling from a freekick later in the first half and the striker also came close from a header.

‎Real also wasted a couple of easy chances to stretch their lead before Benzema bundled the ball in on the rebound in the 55th minute after Kameni had saved from Sergio Ramos following a corner.

“Just as throughout the season we did it in the end with hard work and by fighting,” Zidane told reporters.

“With the type of squad we have we only have to think about working, it’s been a very hard fought league win, difficult at some moments, but after 38 games there’s no better feeling than being at the top.”

There was a brief moment of concern when Ronaldo needed treatment after falling awkwardly from a challenge but the Portuguese, who scored for the fifth time in three league games, was able to finish the game, easing Madrid’s anxieties before the Champions League final against Juventus on June 3.

The result secured Real a sixth straight league win since going down 3-2 to Barca in April.

(With agency inputs)