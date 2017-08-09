Real Madrid Beat Manchester United 2-1 to Win Their Fourth UEFA Super Cup Title

In the 62nd minute, Romelu Lukaku scored his first competitive goal for the club. However, that was not enough to stop Madrid from lifting the fourth title

In a closely fought contest Real Madrid emerged victorious as they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the final of the European Super Cup at the Philip II Arena in Skopje. This is Real Madrid’s fourth Super Cup tittle and they now became the first team to defend the trophy since AC Milan in 1990.

Casemiro opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the 24th minute. The Brazilian midfielder with his left foot handed an early advantage in favour of Madrid, and at halftime, the scoreline read 1-0.

Isco then doubled Madrid’s lead. In the 52nd minute, the Spain international cleared United defenders after playing the one-two with Bale and netted Madrid’s second goal.

With the game nearing its end, Romelu Lukaku, United's new signing, helped his side cut down the deficit. In the 62nd minute, Lukaku scored his first competitive goal for the club after missing out on a similar opportunity earlier. However, that was not enough to stop Madrid from lifting their fourth title.

The goal helped United to put pressure back on Madrid. Madrid’s chance to equalise went waste when Marcus Rashford tried to take on the United defence. However he was he was denied after a save from Keylor Navas. Eventually, Madrid walked away with the honours.