Real Madrid Beat Barcelona 3-1 in Spanish Super Cup First Leg

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 3-1 in the first leg of Spanish Super Cup at Camp Nou on Sunday. Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored Real’s second goal, was sent-off after he was handed second yellow card.

Ronaldo, who came in as a substitute in the 58th minute, earned a second yellow card for going to ground in the penalty area two minutes later after scoring the goal. He was also booked earlier for taking his shirt off in celebration, reports ANI. Also Read- Manchester United Thrash West Ham 4-0 as Tottenham Hotspur Beat Newcastle United 2-0

Real took the lead in the second half of the game through an own goal from Gerard Pique. However, Lionel Messi scored the equaliser from the penalty for Barca in the 77th minute. Ronaldo then put his side ahead with a spectacular strike before being dismissed.

Barca tried hard to find another equaliser but were unsuccessful. It was Real who struck again as Asensio scored with a superb strike into the top corner from 25 yards to make it 3-1.

Real will now host Barca in the second leg on Wednesday.

Inputs ANI; edited by Aamir Salati