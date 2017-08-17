Real Madrid Beat Barcelona 2-0 (5-1 agg) to Win Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid defeated arch rivals Barcelona 2-0 at the Bernabeu to win the Spanish Super Cup 5-1 on aggregate. The Los Blancos were dominant, even without their star forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema scored brilliant first-half goals to put Real Madrid in front and ultimately lead them to victory.

In the opening four minutes of the game, Asensio, from 25 yard, fired home an excellent shot that left Marc-Andre ter Stegen rooted to the spot. Later, in the 38th minute of the game, Benzema flicked up Marcelo’s cross and turned defender Samuel Umtiti to fire home a second for Madrid.

Barcelona never looked in form and they were rarely a threat to Zinedine Zidane’s side. The Blaugranas are finding it difficult to adjust their game play after the departure of their key player Neymar, who joined Paris St-Germain for £200m.

However, Barca improved slightly in the second half of the game as a result, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez hitting the woodwork.

On the other hand, Real Madrid continued their superb form, even when Bale was rested on the bench, while Ronaldo watched the game from the Santiago Bernabeu stands as he completed the first game of a five-match ban for pushing the referee who sent him off in Sunday’s 3-1 first-leg win.

“We played very well in the away leg and we had a great game tonight, above all in the first half, which was spectacular,” Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. “We have to congratulate the players because they were fantastic. You couldn’t notice the changes (to the starting lineup).”