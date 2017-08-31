Real Life Princess Diaries: My Weekend At The Palace Of Janjira

An exclusive peek into the private residence of the Nawab of Janjira.

I had my real life Princess Diaries moment when I stayed at the Palace of Janjira for a weekend. My mom is from the city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh. And when she got married to my dad, a businessman, she moved to an apartment in South Bombay. Her best friend, on the other hand, married the Nawab of Janjira and moved to ummm… the PALACE of Janjira!

Janjira Palace and the fort in the Arabian Sea

Twenty years later my family of five got on a ferry at the Gateway of India and we were on our way to visit my mom’s best friend, the Begum of Janjira and her husband, Nawab Siddi at their not so humble abode.

Entrance of the palace

After a two-hour drive from Alibaug, we reached the port town of Murud in Maharashtra, where the palace is located. It is the private residence of the Nawab of Janjira, Nawab Siddi. India officially abolished aristocracy during Independence in 1947. However, honorary royal families still exist. Most Indian palaces, especially the ones in Rajasthan, have been converted to hotels. So it was refreshing to visit one that remains very much a family residence. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the stunning cliff-top palace is a mix of Mughal and Gothic architecture with gorgeous views of the Murud-Janjira village and the Arabian Sea. It was an ornate vision in the midst of the quaint fisherman town of Murud.

