How Real Life IAS Officer Helped Deepika Singh's Covid-19 Positive Mother Get Treatment in Delhi

News surfaced recently that popular TV actress Deepika Singh Goyal's mother is coronavirus positive. The actress took to social media to announce that her mother has been facing difficulties in procuring her Covid-19 test results and is in need of urgent medical attention. Deepika urged Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to step in for immediate relief.

Now, Deepika has shared on social media that her mother is under treatment at a hospital in the national capital. She thanked Delhi CM, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, Harsh Vardhan and IAS officer and Deputy Commissioner Delhi Abhishek Singh for helping her in the matter.

Deepika is famous for playing the role of an IPS officer named Sandhya in her hit daily soap Diya Aur Bati Hum (2011-16) and Abhishek's response and support to Deepika in the matter in ways also reflects upon the positive aspects of a civil servant's job, as Deepika's role espoused in the daily soap.

