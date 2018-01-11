Real estate giant M3M records Rs. 150 crore in sales on first day of Trump Towers launch

M3M India and Tribeca Developers have announced the launch sales of "Trump Towers Delhi NCR", a residential development, at the prime Golf Course Extension Road of Gurugram (India's National Capital Region). On the first day of the launch, M3M Group recorded sales of Rs. 150 crores with the sale of 20 super luxury homes. This project marked the first entry of the iconic Trump Tower brand into the Delhi-NCR and the fourth Trump Tower in India, a country with the most number of Trump branded properties outside of North America. Trump Towers Delhi NCR is a joint venture between Gurugram-based M3M India Pvt. Ltd and Mumbai-based Tribeca Developers, and is the largest Trump branded project in India at this time. M3M Group has invested a total of Rs.1200 crores in the project (exclusive of land cost) and is expecting a revenue of Rs. 2500 crores from the same. The project offers 250 ultra luxury residencies ranging from Rs 5 crores to Rs. 10 crores. The size of the flats is from 3500 square feet to 7500 square feet. The target market for this project is high net worth individuals (HNIs) and NRIs.