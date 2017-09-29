Real Betis striker Sanabria earns Paraguay recall

Asuncion, Sep 29 (IANS) Real Betis striker Antonio Sanabria and San Lorenzo midfielder Robert Piris Da Motta have been recalled to Paraguay's national football team for World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Venezuela next month.

The Guaranies will be without midfielder Miguel Almiron and striker Federico Santander for both matches due to injuries while defenders Paulo Da Silva and Junior Alonso will miss the clash against Colombia due to suspension, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Robert has always been under consideration but we couldn't select him because he wasn't playing," Paraguay coach Francisco Arce said during a news conference.

"Now we are needing somebody with his characteristics. We are sure that if he is called upon, he will be able to help us."

"We wanted to call up Tony (Sanabria) a while ago but then he got injured. Now he is fit again and he has his chance," he added.

Paraguay, currently seventh in the South American zone's 10-team standings, will visit Colombia on October 5 before hosting Venezuela in their last qualifier five days later.

The top four teams in the CONMEBOL group will automatically qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia while the fifth-ranked side will advance to a playoff against New Zealand.

