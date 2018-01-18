Get ready to witness 24 new launches at Auto Expo 2018

The biggest fiesta for car enthusiasts, Auto Expo 2018 is scheduled to commence on February 9th at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. More than 1200 participants from 20 countries will participate in the grand event. Auto Expo India receives the most footfalls per day in comparison to other motor shows globally. event organised by Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures (SIAM), jointly with the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will unveil 100 products and witness 24 new launches in two wheeler, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicle segments. Kia Motors and Kawasaki India are among the few new entrants in the 14th Auto Expo.