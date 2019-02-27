We are ready for talks on terrorism: Pak PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister of

Pakistan Imran Khan addressed his nation and neighbouring country, India following the aerial strike by Indian Air Force (IAF) in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). He explained the situation of war in both the countries to his countrymen. Further addressing India he said, "All wars in world history have been miscalculated; those who started the wars did not know where it will end. So, I want to ask India, with the weapons you and we have, can we afford miscalculation." Inviting India for peace talks, he added, "If a war takes place, it will not be in my or Narendra Modi's control. If you want any kind of talks on terrorism, we are ready. Better sense must prevail. We should sit down and talk."