Get ready for 'Sacred Games' season 2!

Netflix India on Friday announced the second season of the crime-thriller series 'Sacred Games' with a teaser announcing that 'the worst is yet to come'. The 45 seconds clip has visuals of a spinning 'Mandala' with the famous voiceover of Gaitonde- "Do you believe in God?" The teaser ends with a new title design for the second season. The date for the same, however, has not yet been announced. Based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 thriller novel by the same name, 'Sacred Games' received immense critical acclaim for the gripping plot and powerful performances. The plot in the first season revolved around the lives of Mumbai city cop Sartaj Singh, portrayed by Saif Ali Khan, and crime lord Ganesh Gaitonde, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The show progressed as the lives of the two characters collided. Singh was shown on a time mission to uncover a terror attack on Mumbai for which he had been given 25 days to solve the mystery. The last two episodes also included an enigmatic godman, played by Pankaj Tripathi, who might have a bigger role in season two. All the eight hour-long episodes were directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane and the first look of the series was released earlier in February.