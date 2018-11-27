Ready for a Journey of Love, Respect With Ginni: Kapil Sharma

Comedian-actor and producer Kapil Sharma is set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12 in Jalandhar. He says he is ready to embark on a journey of love and respect with her.



Kapil on Tuesday shared a Twitter post, officially announcing his wedding with a heartfelt message.



"With great joy in our hearts and blessings of our parents, it gives us immense pleasure to announce that Ginni and I will embark on a new journey of love, respect and togetherness on December 12, 2018.



"We would like to thank each and everyone, who has been a part of our wonderful sojourn and seek the best wishes and prayers of our loved ones. Lots of love Kapil and Ginni."

The wedding will be followed by a reception on December 14.

Kapil shot to fame with the show Comedy Nights With Kapil and later did The Kapil Sharma Show.

He made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. With his second movie Firangi, Kapil ventured into production. Earlier this year, he produced Punjabi movie Son of Manjeet Singh.

